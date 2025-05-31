Gregg Doyel pulls weak move after Pascal Siakam incident

Gregg Doyel is apparently not standing on business after his latest awkward press conference moment.

Doyel, a veteran writer for the Indianapolis Star, made the news once again this week over his tense postgame exchange with Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam. After Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Thursday, which the Pacers lost 111-94, Doyel questioned Siakam about the defeat.

Siakam noted that the Knicks had “played harder” than the Pacers, and Doyel then awkwardly challenged Siakam to explain how that was possible in a game with such high stakes. The exchange ended up getting a bit personal with Siakam telling Doyel, “You good bro?” and asking out loud, “Who is this guy?”

You can see the full video of the incident here.

Awful Announcing pointed out on Friday that Doyel pulled a weak move in the wake of the backlash he received for his exchange with Siakam. Doyel turned off the replies on his latest post to his X page (as you can see for yourself here).

Doyel has become a very infamous media figure at this point considering that he was also the reporter who made cringeworthy comments towards Caitlin Clark during Clark’s introductory press conference last year after getting drafted by the Indiana Fever. Ultimately, Doyel was briefly suspended by the Indianapolis Star over his behavior and did not end up covering Clark and the Fever for the entire 2024 WNBA season.

Now Doyel has found himself at the heart of another controversy involving a star athlete in the state of Indiana. It is clear he doesn’t want to hear any more criticisms of his actions either after disabling user comments on his X posts.