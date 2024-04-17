 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, April 17, 2024

Reporter criticized for his behavior toward Caitlin Clark at press conference

April 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Caitlin Clark at a press conference

Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel was criticized on Wednesday for his behavior toward Caitlin Clark at an introductory press conference.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft on Monday by the Indiana Fever. She spoke with the local media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and that’s when she fielded a question from Doyel that many found bizarre.

Doyel asked Clark about the heart gesture she makes with her hands. Clark said she does it at her family after every game.

“Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine,” Doyel said in response.

Also during the exchange, Doyel said to Clark, “I like that you’re here.”

You can watch the video to judge for yourself:

In a best-case scenario, one could say that Doyel was just trying to be friendly toward Clark and his words came out a little wrong. And you could also defend his other comment by figuring Doyel likes that Clark was drafted to an Indianapolis team because it will give him plenty of content to write about.

That seems to be where Doyel was going with things, because he even wrote on X that he had about 20 different story ideas to write about Clark.

Does Doyel have a crush on Clark and did he let that slip out during the press conference? Or is he just really excited about her presence in Indianapolis for work purposes? Either way, his behavior was unprofessional and it led to criticism.

Article Tags

Caitlin ClarkGregg Doyel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus