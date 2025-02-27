Gregg Popovich addresses his status with Spurs

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has offered a notable update on his future.

Popovich addressed his San Antonio Spurs players on Thursday for the first time since he suffered a stroke in November, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Popovich confirmed to his players that he will not return to coaching this season.

Popovich does not appear to have offered any clarity on his long-term future. It was reported last week that his return to the bench at all is uncertain, and definitely was not going to happen this season.

Even if Popovich was capable of returning to coaching this season, there is not a great deal of upside for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is out for the remainder of the season, and with the team 5.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference, a postseason appearance is highly unlikely. Popovich undoubtedly would have liked to return, but there is no real sense of urgency for it.

Entering play Thursday, the Spurs sit at 24-33 and have been somewhat disappointing this season. Without Wembanyama, their upside for the rest of the campaign is very limited.

The 76-year-old Popovich has been the head coach of the Spurs since 1996-97. The five-time NBA champion is the winningest coach in league history, with 1,390 victories to his name. Hopefully we have not already seen the last of him.