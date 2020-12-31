Gregg Popovich ejection lets Becky Hammon become acting head coach

Gregg Popovich’s ejection on Wednesday night resulted in a brief head coaching opportunity for Becky Hammon.

Pop was tossed during the second quarter of his San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Pop was upset about not getting some calls. A lack of a foul call following a DeMar DeRozan drive to the basket got Popovich steamed.

Greg Popovich was just ejected from the gamepic.twitter.com/sonsgUaPbW — Laker Highlight (@LakerHighlight) December 31, 2020

Pop being tossed meant Hammon took over as the team’s acting head coach.

Hammon has been with San Antonio’s staff since 2014. She’s received interest from various colleges and even some NBA teams, but she’s remained on the Spurs’ staff, waiting for the right opportunity. The Spurs entered Wednesday’s game 2-1 on the season.