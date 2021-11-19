Gregg Popovich has hilarious response when asked about key to his success

Gregg Popovich is one of the three or four greatest coaches in NBA history, but he is the single greatest one when it comes to humor.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach, who is closing in on Don Nelson’s all-time record for most wins by an NBA coach, had a hilarious response on Thursday when asked what the key to his success has been all these years.

“Key to success? Draft Tim Duncan,” said Popovich, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “After that, stay alive.”

The 72-year-old Popovich has a good point in that most of his success as an NBA coach, including all five of his championship wins, came with Duncan on the roster. Since Duncan retired in 2016, Popovich has gone 225-179 (.557) as opposed to going 1072-438 (.710) with Duncan.

Regardless, Popovich, with 1,314 career wins, is nearing Nelson’s tally of 1,335 and could surpass him this season. But another key to Popovich’s success may very well be his fun-loving and carefree demeanor.

Photo: Feb 8, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on the sideline against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports