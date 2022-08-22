Report: New contending team enters mix for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are still fielding offers for Kevin Durant, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

The Memphis Grizzlies recently reached out to the Nets to discuss a potential Durant trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. It is unclear if they made a formal offer, but the Grizzlies have several first-round picks available in addition to a core of young, talented players.

Brooklyn is obviously seeking multiple first-round picks in any Durant trade, and the Grizzlies have five available. Charania reports that they seem more inclined to part with their draft picks than they do young players like Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane.

When news first broke in June that Durant had asked the Nets for a trade, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was one of the first who appeared to subtly recruit Durant.

Memphis finished second in the Western Conference last season with a 56-26 record. They lost in six games to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

The Nets have not shown a sense of urgency to trade Durant despite him giving team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. They appear committed to their high asking price, at least for now. One team has been viewed as the unofficial front-runner to land Durant if he is eventually moved.