Ja Morant recruiting Kevin Durant to Grizzlies?

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and it is safe to assume his phone immediately began buzzing nonstop with messages from peers who want to play with him. Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant appears to have thrown his name in the mix.

Almost immediately after reports surfaced that Durant has asked to be traded, Morant sent a tweet that said “easy money.”

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

One of Durant’s nicknames is “Easy Money.” His Instagram handle is @easymoneysniper. It is hardly a secret that Morant’s tweet was a reference to the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Durant is expected to draw interest from at least half of the teams in the NBA. The Grizzlies, who won a playoff series for the first time in seven years last season, will likely be one of them. Durant reportedly has a preferred destination in mind, but plenty of players around the league are going to try to influence where he ends up.