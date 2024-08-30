Grizzlies share rough injury news about GG Jackson

The Memphis Grizzlies on Friday shared some rough injury news regarding GG Jackson.

Jackson, who was a member of the All-Rookie team last season, suffered a broken bone in his foot while playing basketball this week. Jackson is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

According to the press release shared by the Grizzlies, Jackson was playing basketball outside of Dallas on August 27. The young forward attempted a layup that was contested, and Jackson broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot after landing unstably.

Jackson was a second-round pick by the Grizzlies last year out of South Carolina. The 19-year-old averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game across 48 contests last season.

There is no word yet on how much time Jackson might miss. The Grizzlies are set to begin training camp on Oct. 1. Their first regular-season game is on Oct. 23.