Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week.

The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also scored in double figures on the evening.

With still over five minutes left to go in the fourth quarter, several Memphis players pulled a disrespectful move — they joined in on “the wave” with their home crowd at the FedExForum. Morant and teammates Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane were among those who took part in the fun from the bench.

The Grizzlies bench is participating in the wave with fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/98QGHhJyIv — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 16, 2022

In fairness to the Grizzlies, they did not have much better to do at the time. It was a 46-point game at the time, and the starters did not see a minute of action during the fourth quarter. If the Bucks had an issue with it, then they probably should have prevented things from getting that far out of hand in the first place.

Now 18-9 and winners of six straight games, Memphis definitely likes to have fun. Earlier this year, they trolled another opponent after a blowout.