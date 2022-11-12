Grizzlies trolled rival Timberwolves so hard after beating them

The Memphis Grizzlies are picking up right where Tee Morant left off in last year’s playoffs.

The Grizzlies were victorious Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, winning by the final of 114-101. It was the first time the two teams had met since Memphis’ triumph over Minnesota in Round 2 of the 2022 playoffs.

After the game, the Grizzlies went viral for their ruthless post to Instagram. Poking some fun at Minnesota’s new multi-colored City Edition uniforms, Memphis posted a multi-colored arrangement of the letter “L,” after what they handed to the Timberwolves on Friday night.

“we touched up your unis gang @timberwolves,” the caption read.

The Grizzlies have had the Timberwolves’ number in the last several years, now having won eight of their last ten head-to-heads in the regular season. Memphis also beat Minnesota in four of their six playoff games last season to bring the Timberwolves’ first playoff run in five years to an early end.

That playoff series had some memorable moments of trash talk, sometimes even between the players’ fathers. The Grizzlies decided to get it going again on social media after Friday’s game, but they may have to watch out for the next time they face the Timberwolves on Nov. 30 (this time in Minnesota).