Grizzlies Twitter trolls ESPN experts after upset win

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a big win on Friday night, and then the team’s Twitter account took a victory lap.

The Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime of their play-in game to clinch the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Memphis first had to beat San Antonio in the 9-10 game to have a chance at winning the 8th spot. Then they beat the Warriors, who had lost to the Lakers in the 7-8 game.

Hardly anyone expected Memphis to knock off Golden State. 16 of ESPN’s 17 experts picked the Warriors. Memphis’ Twitter account posted a screenshot of the results and added an “LOL.”

The Grizzlies have earned the right to gloat for a minute. They have to face the Utah Jazz in the first round, so now is a time for them to enjoy the victory.