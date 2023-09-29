Hall of Famer issues warning to James Harden

Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett issued a warning to James Harden recently.

Showtime Basketball released a clip via social media on Friday to tease Monday’s episode of “Certified Smoke.” The clip showed “All the Smoke” co-hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson talking with and “KG Certified” co-hosts Garnett and Paul Pierce. The former players were discussing Harden, who wants out of Philly.

Barnes said that Harden needs to tread carefully.

“I think James has to be careful,” Barnes said of Harden. “The NBA doesn’t need him. He forced his way out of Houston, he forced his way out of Brooklyn, now he’s trying to force his way out of Philly. Like at some point … he could talk himself out of the league.”

Garnett agreed and said that Harden’s pretty much used up his unofficial allotment of trade demands.

“I think there are a couple times you can wiggle your way out (of a situation),” Garnett said. “You only got about one or two wiggles. You ain’t got no infinite wiggles.”

The co-hosts all agreed that Harden needs to be careful, feeling that he’s not as young and talented as he used to be, where teams will put up with more.

Harden, 34, spent nine seasons with the Rockets before forcing a trade to the Nets. He soured on the Nets after a season and a half and demanded a trade to Philadelphia. Now Harden wants the 76ers to trade him.

Even though he averaged 21 points and 10.7 assists per game last season, teams aren’t exactly lining up to throw money his way anymore.