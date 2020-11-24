Hassan Whiteside could return to Kings?

Hassan Whiteside has had a lot of stops since playing for the Sacramento Kings, but he could just find his way back there this offseason.

John Hollinger of The Athletic reported this week the Kings have interest in signing Whiteside. The reigning NBA blocks leader remains without a deal, and Hollinger notes that Sacramento still has its full mid-level exception.

Whiteside, 31, was originally drafted by the Kings back in 2010. He had a forgettable tenure with them however and wound up washing out of the league for a few years. After stints in China and Lebanon, Whiteside finally returned to the NBA and raised his profile with strong play for the Miami Heat beginning in 2015.

The Kings need a big man after losing both Alex Len and Harry Giles in free agency. Whiteside is not really a fit on a contender due to his knack for lazy defense and empty stat-chasing. But Sacramento could certainly do worse than a seven-foot inside presence like Whiteside, deficiencies and all.

