Hassan Whiteside suffers nasty dislocated finger

August 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Hassan Whiteside suffered a nasty dislocated finger during the first quarter of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Whiteside took a pass inside and went to work with some moves. He missed his shot attempt and then was holding his hand/finger area afterwards.

TNT’s cameras showed that Whiteside had dislocated a finger.

It’s unclear at what point in the exchange that Whiteside may have injured his finger, but getting swatted at as the entry pass was coming probably did not help. Whiteside had two points and five rebounds in nine minutes prior to exiting.

Portland trails 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

