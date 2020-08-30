Hassan Whiteside suffers nasty dislocated finger

Hassan Whiteside suffered a nasty dislocated finger during the first quarter of Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between his Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Whiteside took a pass inside and went to work with some moves. He missed his shot attempt and then was holding his hand/finger area afterwards.

Hassan Whiteside heads to the locker room with apparent finger injury. pic.twitter.com/ia5S2CsESS — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) August 30, 2020

TNT’s cameras showed that Whiteside had dislocated a finger.

Hassan Whiteside dislocates his finger. pic.twitter.com/FtQDXEjV4s — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 30, 2020

It’s unclear at what point in the exchange that Whiteside may have injured his finger, but getting swatted at as the entry pass was coming probably did not help. Whiteside had two points and five rebounds in nine minutes prior to exiting.

Portland trails 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.