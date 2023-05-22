Hawks adding notable former NBA head coach to their staff

Quin Snyder is adding some firepower to his staff ahead of his first full season as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Monday that the Hawks are closing in on the hiring of Igor Kokoskov to their coaching staff. Kokoskov is expected to serve Snyder’s lead assistant, Stein adds.

The 51-year-old Kokoskov has more than two decades of experience as an NBA assistant on nine different teams (Atlanta would be his tenth). He also served as head coach of the Phoenix Suns from 2018-19 and already worked under Snyder as an assistant for the Utah Jazz from 2015-18.

Kokoskov most recently was an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets but was let go earlier this month as part of a fairly large purge. The Hawks were a .500 team this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs after Snyder took over midseason. But now they can look forward to more stability with some seasoned coaches helping to run the show.