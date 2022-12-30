Hawks CEO blasts Shams Charania over Nate McMillan report

The Atlanta Hawks’ CEO blasted Shams Charania over the insider’s report about Nate McMillan.

Charania published a report for The Athletic on Friday in which he said that McMillan has considered resigning from his position as head coach of the Hawks. Charania further reported that McMillan appears to be near the end of his time with the Hawks after the season, if he doesn’t resign before then.

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin joined Carl Dukes and Mike Bell on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta on Friday. He ripped Charania’s report and called it “trash journalism.”

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin on @DukesandBell929 this afternoon called this story “trash journalism… This is made up stuff. I am literally calling Shams out. It is just hack journalism. Hack.” https://t.co/rYIHvpHgTY — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) December 30, 2022

“Trash journalism,” Koonin said of the report. “This is made up stuff. I am literally calling Shams out. It is just hack journalism. Hack.”

McMillan and Hawks star Trae Young had a spat earlier this season that resulted in Young skipping a game. McMillan became Atlanta’s interim head coach in March 2021 after the firing of Lloyd Pierce. The 58-year-old was ultimately given the job permanently after the team went on a 27-11 run under him and reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

This season, the Hawks have gone a disappointing 17-18, though there is still plenty of time to improve.