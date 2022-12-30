Report: 1 NBA coach has considered resigning from his position

The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future.

McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general manager Landry Fields since Fields took over the position last week.

Though McMillan’s job status is in doubt beyond this year, the report states that the Hawks do want him to finish the season with the team. McMillan may not want to do that, especially if the Hawks, who sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, continue to struggle despite high preseason expectations.

There have definitely been signs of discontent coming from Atlanta this season. The biggest one was an apparent spat between McMillan and star guard Trae Young. Young was publicly dismissive of any issues, but there is apparently enough antipathy that rumors have begun to emerge about Young’s future with the organization. There is little doubt that the Hawks would prioritize keeping Young over accommodating McMillan if it came down to it.

McMillan became Atlanta’s interim head coach in March 2021 after the firing of Lloyd Pierce, and was ultimately given the job permanently after the team went on a 27-11 run under him and reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Overall, he is 87-68 since assuming the Hawks’ head coaching position.