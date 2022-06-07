Report: Hawks targeting noteworthy player to pair with Trae Young

Trae Young could be getting the Big Boi to his Andre 3000 this offseason.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week that the Atlanta Hawks are expected to pursue Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in a trade.

Grant, who is under contract for $21 million next season, remains a fairly underrated two-way player but has really made progress offensively in the last couple of seasons. Since joining Detroit in 2020, Grant has averaged 20.9 points per game on 35.3 percent shooting from deep.

The 28-year-old Grant has an ideal skillset to pair with Young. The Hawks star Young works best with a big wing who can create offense for himself, hound the opposing team’s top perimeter scorer, and open up the lane for Young to drive in. Atlanta has a lite version of that right now in forward DeAndre Hunter, but Grant does just about everything better.

As a talented player in his prime who is also on an expiring contract, Grant has multiple teams who are knocking on his door right now. Atlanta bowed out in the first round this year, but a trade for Grant would be one way for them to stay relevant in an increasingly crowded Eastern Conference.