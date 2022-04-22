Blazers reportedly eyeing 1 trade target to pair with Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing a consequential offseason as they try to rebuild and create a contender around Damian Lillard. Getting Lillard someone who can help carry the load on offense will be key, and the Blazers seem to have someone in mind already.

The Blazers have firm interest in Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Blazers’ desire to trade for Grant has reportedly been a poorly-kept secret around the NBA, and the organization had hoped to use one of the first-round picks it acquired in the CJ McCollum trade to bring Grant to Portland.

One stumbling block for Portland could be Detroit’s asking price. The Pistons had sought two first-round picks for Grant, a price that the rest of the league reportedly viewed as unrealistic. However, Portland had hoped New Orleans’ pick would land in the late lottery and make for a more appealing trade chip. The Pelicans ultimately went on a late run to make the playoffs, hurting Portland’s trade chances.

Grant has been a fixture in trade rumors, and was linked to a different team for much of the season. He is owed $21 million next season and wants a hefty contract extension. Coupled with Detroit’s high asking price, a trade will not be easy.