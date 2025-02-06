Heat acquire former top-10 pick in trade with Raptors

The Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler on Wednesday as part of a five-team deal, and they have now made another move to acquire a former top-10 pick.

The Toronto Raptors have traded Davion Mitchell to the Heat for PJ Tucker, a second-round draft pick and cash, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Mitchell was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021. He is averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 assists per game this season. Mitchell is known for being an outstanding defensive guard. He averaged 24.5 minutes per game with the Raptors, which was the most playing time he has had since his rookie season in Sacramento.

The Raptors entered Thursday with a record of 16-35 and are unlikely to contend for a postseason spot. Miami is 25-24 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, so they are looking for ways to build out their roster now that they have traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

Tucker signed a 3-year, $33.2 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 39-year-old journeyman has now been traded four times since.