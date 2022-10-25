Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.

Kuzma, who is averaging a bulky 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season, was the third-leading scorer on the Los Angeles Lakers team that defeated the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. He will make $13 million this year and holds a $13 million player option for next season (effectively making Kuzma an expiring contract).

Miami has been struggling to replace PJ Tucker, a reliable rock at the power forward position who left in free agency to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Caleb Martin is a nice intangibles guy, and Max Strus is a nifty shot-maker. But neither player has the size of a true 4 man such as the 6-foot-9 Kuzma. Miami may also be eyeing another trade target with a similar body type.