Heat forward tells hilarious Pat Riley story

With ten total NBA championship rings at the age of 76, Pat Riley continues to live his absolute best life.

Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker, who is in his first season with the team, told a hilarious story to reporters this week about the Heat president Riley.

“The other day, [Pat] pulled beside me at a [traffic] light, and I didn’t know it was him,” said Tucker, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He rolled his windows down, goes, ‘I love you!’ and drove off. I sat there at the light seven seconds. That just happened the other night. I’m like, ‘All right Pat.’”

Tucker has definitely done enough to earn Riley’s love. His timely defense and three-point shooting have been big reasons behind the Heat’s 16-12 start despite the continued absences of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

But the image of Riley cruising around downtown Miami, presumably wearing shades in his Heat-colored Lamborghini, and yelling out “I love you!” to a confused Tucker is a truly magnificent one. This gives us further evidence that Riley is definitely the coolest NBA executive to hang out with.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports