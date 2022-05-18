Heat had clear game plan with Marcus Smart out

The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and they did so by taking full advantage of a key player being out.

Marcus Smart did not play in the game due to a foot injury. Smart is an excellent defender, and the Celtics missed him. As Bob Voulgaris noted, the Heat made a big adjustment in the second half and ran 10 pick-and-roll plays where reserve guard Payton Pritchard was the screen defender. The plan worked to perfection.

Obviously not a problem with Smart back – and I am sure Celts will be able to adjust going forward w/ Pritchard. But Miami making that defense adjust after 1 game is a big win. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) May 18, 2022

Boston led 62-54 at the half, but the Heat pulled away late in the third quarter en route to a comfortable 118-107 victory. Both Smart and Al Horford (COVID protocols) missed the game, but Smart’s absence clearly hurt more.