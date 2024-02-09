 Skip to main content
Details emerge on Heat player accidentally hitting pedestrian on the road

February 8, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The logo of the Miami Heat on the court

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith on Tuesday was cited for “careless and negligent” driving due to his involvement in an accident that reportedly led to the partial amputation of one pedestrian’s leg.

According to a statement from Highsmith’s agent Jerry Dianis, the 27-year-old was driving home after the Heat’s Tuesday contest against the Orlando Magic held at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. before the accident took place.

At around 11:20 pm, Highsmith’s car hit and severely injured a male pedestrian who was pushing his broken-down vehicle in the middle of a dark road. The statement noted that the man did not keep his vehicle’s lights on.

Highsmith stayed with the man and offered him words of encouragement up until an ambulance arrived on the scene, per the statement. Dianis added that Highsmith was not speeding and did not consume any alcohol or drugs.

The crash report from the incident alleged that Highsmith was driving at an estimated 45 mph, which was 5 mph over the speed limit.

The pedestrian reportedly arrived at South Medical Center in critical condition. The report listed the pedestrian’s injuries to include a partial amputation of his right leg, fractures on his left leg, and a possible broken arm.

Highsmith sat out the Heat’s Wednesday contest against the Spurs, which was Miami’s lone game since the accident. Highsmith’s citation is not considered a criminal offense.

Haywood Highsmith
