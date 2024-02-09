Details emerge on Heat player accidentally hitting pedestrian on the road

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith on Tuesday was cited for “careless and negligent” driving due to his involvement in an accident that reportedly led to the partial amputation of one pedestrian’s leg.

According to a statement from Highsmith’s agent Jerry Dianis, the 27-year-old was driving home after the Heat’s Tuesday contest against the Orlando Magic held at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. before the accident took place.

At around 11:20 pm, Highsmith’s car hit and severely injured a male pedestrian who was pushing his broken-down vehicle in the middle of a dark road. The statement noted that the man did not keep his vehicle’s lights on.

Highsmith stayed with the man and offered him words of encouragement up until an ambulance arrived on the scene, per the statement. Dianis added that Highsmith was not speeding and did not consume any alcohol or drugs.

Miami Heat starter Haywood Highsmith will return to the team and practice on Friday after a car accident and being ticketed for careless driving. Statement from Highsmith: pic.twitter.com/yQNyeFmBCn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2024

The crash report from the incident alleged that Highsmith was driving at an estimated 45 mph, which was 5 mph over the speed limit.

The pedestrian reportedly arrived at South Medical Center in critical condition. The report listed the pedestrian’s injuries to include a partial amputation of his right leg, fractures on his left leg, and a possible broken arm.

Highsmith sat out the Heat’s Wednesday contest against the Spurs, which was Miami’s lone game since the accident. Highsmith’s citation is not considered a criminal offense.