Heat having issues in trade discussions for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat are looking for ways to make a big splash on the trade market, but they have run into some obstacles that may be difficult to overcome.

The Heat have been involved in trade discussions for both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, Miami has yet to propose a trade for Durant that the Brooklyn Nets would consider. The reason for that is that the Heat have not come up with a way to meet Brooklyn’s asking price while also being able to assemble a championship-caliber roster around Durant and Jimmy Butler. Those same issues have probably come up in any talks they have had with the Utah Jazz about Mitchell.

Utah may not be interested in what the Heat have to offer, anyway. Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported on Thursday that the Jazz want the Heat to involve a third team in any potential trade talks for Mitchell.

The Jazz appear to have reset the trade market when they traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package headlined by Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and four first-round picks. Utah probably wants even more than that for Mitchell, and the Brooklyn Nets certainly expect a greater return in any Durant deal.

There is one team that seems to have the assets that would be needed to acquire a player like Mitchell or Durant. It remains a strong possibility that neither player is moved.