Heat’s Kendrick Nunn clowns Giannis Antetokounmpo in Instagram post

Kendrick Nunn is having fun at the expense of his team’s vanquished foes.

The Miami Heat guard wished Jimmy Butler a happy birthday Monday with a funny post on Instagram. The post was a Photoshopped image depicting Butler with Giannis Antetokounmpo and TJ Warren as his children.

The Heat, led by Butler’s excellent two-way play, toppled Warren and the Indiana Pacers in the first round. They then took down Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. Miami begins their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

While Nunn’s post was pretty funny, he may want to tread lightly here. After all, the Heat could be targeting Antetokounmpo as a free agent in the future.