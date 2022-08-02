Heat linked to former All-NBA big man

The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.

“Miami needs that one piece, that one big guy to push them over the top,” the exec said. “Aldridge could take some of PJ Tucker’s minutes, though he is obviously not on the same level as a defender. But he can shoot it. Miami needs depth there. He’s not going to be a starter, but he can help.”

Despite his advancing age, Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, still put up respectable numbers last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game, shooting a career-high 55.0 percent from the field. Aldridge can give Miami a new dimension as a big body who can either post up down low or spot up from 15 to 20 feet.

In addition to Tucker signing with Philadelphia, the Heat have also (to this point) declined to bring back Markieff Morris in free agency. That may help explain why they have been linked to Aldridge and other frontcourt pieces.