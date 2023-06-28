Heat likely to lose 1 key free agent?

The Miami Heat have a big payroll for the 2023-2024 NBA season and will have to make some difficult financial decisions in the coming weeks. One such move might involve them losing one of their key players.

The Heat have several free agents, including most notably Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. While the team wants to retain Vincent, Yahoo’s Jake Fischer says that Strus appears to be headed for the open market.

Strus has been with the Heat since late 2020 and just completed a 2-year, $3.4 million contract with the team. The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points per game over 80 contests last season. He averaged 9.3 points per game during the Heat’s NBA playoffs run.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson says Strus could receive more than the mid-level exception in free agency. He also mention the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers as teams that could be interested in the guard. Jake L. Fischer also mentions the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic as potential suitors for Strus.

The Heat don’t dislike Strus and would want to have him back, but he would likely be too expensive if the team ends up above the second tax apron.