Heat’s Max Strus had great quote about eliminating Celtics

May 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Max Strus points

May 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Max Strus had a great quote after his Miami Heat eliminated the Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Heat beat the Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 on Monday night to win the Eastern Conference Finals. Strus scored 8 points in 28 minutes and spoke with Bally Sports Sun after the win. He was asked at what point he realized the game was over.

“There was like four minutes left, and I looked at Gabe (Vincnet) and I said, ‘we’re going to the Finals.’ They were done, the fans were leaving. It was quiet, it was dead. It was the best feeling that I’ve had yet in my career,” Strus said.

Strus has not exactly had a long career. He’s in his fourth season and third with the Heat, so he wasn’t part of their team that reached the Finals. This is the furthest he’s been in the playoffs, and winning a Game 7 on the road in front of opposing fans is a pretty big moment. It’s no surprise that sending those fans home unhappy and spoiling the party was a great moment for him.

