Heat reportedly have preference between Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal

The Miami Heat are believed to be active in the trade market, and they reportedly have a preference between potential star trade targets.

Both Marc Stein and The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on Saturday that the Heat would prefer Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal if both players were available.

As @TheSteinLine said, Lillard would be Heat preference over Beal. But Lillard simply isn't ready to ask out of Portland. And if he eventually does & doesn't beg Blazers to send him only to Miami, Nets in better position than Heat with 11 tradable firsts, including 9 unprotected. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 17, 2023

There is one big problem though: one of the players might not be available.

The Washington Wizards are prepared to trade Beal, and the Heat are said to be one of two teams strongly in the running for the guard. Conversely, there are no signs yet that Lillard is ready to ask for a trade from Portland. However, he did mention the Heat as a team he would want to be traded to if he ever asks out.

Though Miami would prefer Lillard, that does not appear to matter at this moment.

The Heat are fresh off their second NBA Finals appearance in four seasons. They have reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four years. Adding a good shooter like Beal to their roster would likely solidify their status as a top team in the East going forward. Adding Lillard would likely make them even more formidable, but that does not sound plausible at this time.