Report: 2 teams in serious talks regarding Bradley Beal trade

The Washington Wizards may be moving closer to a Bradley Beal trade, and two teams appear to be emerging as finalists.

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are both in serious talks with the Wizards over a Beal trade and appear to be the most likely destinations, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Suns are latecomers to talks, but are seen as a “serious threat” to acquire the guard.

Beal has a full no-trade clause, so he has total control over his ultimate destination if he is traded. Based on previous reports, Beal and the Wizards are working together on any possible trade, so it seems unlikely that the team would enter into serious negotiations with any team that Beal would not be willing to go to. Beal’s preference would be to go to a contender, and both the Heat and Suns would fit the bill.

The Heat have been frequently named as a likely suitor for Beal, so it is no surprise to see them in the mix here. The Suns are much more surprising. The team already has Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and they gave up a lot of valuable pieces to get Durant. That may make a Beal trade more difficult for them, though perhaps Washington would have some interest in one player the Suns appear to want to move.

Beal averaged 23.2 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting last season. He is a career 37.2 percent three-point shooter. The 29-year-old has four years left on his 5-year, $251 million deal.