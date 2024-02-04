 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 4, 2024

Heat could reunite with ex-big man at trade deadline?

February 4, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
The logo of the Miami Heat on the court

Nov 9, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of the special Miami Heat Vice Nights logo on the court prior to the game between the between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat may be sending the “you up?” text to one of their old pals.

Matt Moore of Action Network reported this weekend that the Heat have shown interest in reuniting with veteran center Kelly Olynyk. Moore notes that Olynyk, currently with the Utah Jazz, is a highly-sought-after asset leaguewide ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Olynyk, 32, is on a $12.2 million expiring contract. He has seen his minutes tumble to 20.2 minutes per game this season as the Jazz go young but is still connecting on a career-high 42.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

The former lottery pick Olynyk already played for the Heat from 2017-21, including as an admirable fill-in when Bam Adebayo was hurt in the 2020 NBA Finals. Miami has many of the same issues today with no consistent bigs to back up Adebayo. Thomas Bryant is a one-way offensive player who only plays well in certain matchups, and 23-year-old Orlando Robinson is still too raw for an everyday role. Meanwhile, Kevin Love continues to work best as a 4 than as an undersized 5.

Miami already traded for guard Terry Rozier last month but probably need to make another move after recently suffering a seven-game losing streak. Olynyk would still be a nice fit for them but also has interest from another one of his old teams.

Article Tags

Kelly OlynykMiami Heat
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus