Heat could soon get unexpected boost to their lineup?

The Miami Heat are now the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference, and the good news may not end there for them.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that Heat guard Victor Oladipo was moving around well during a “vigorous” recent practice session, hitting jumpers and running without any visible limp. The report adds that it would not be a surprise if Oladipo returned at some point in February, which was the original expectation of the Heat.

While the Heat may have been anticipating Oladipo’s return, this news likely comes as an unexpected development to rival teams and especially to fans, many of whom might have forgotten that Oladipo was even on the Heat.

The two-time All-Star Oladipo continues to recover from right quadriceps tendon surgery last May, his second such procedure in a two-and-a-half year span. He re-signed with the Heat on a one-year deal this past offseason and has largely gone off the radar as he rehabs. One of the last updates we heard about Oladipo came back in September (though it was a fairly positive one).

The 30-17 Heat look formidable right now and have six players averaging double-digit points per game this season. Oladipo almost certainly cannot be expected to recapture his prior All-Star form. But his return would give Miami even more depth (and could make this potential trade candidate more expendable as well).

Photo: Feb 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports