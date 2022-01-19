Heat willing to trade surprising player?

The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the East this season at 28-16, but even they may be ready to cause a bit of chaos on the trade market.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported on Wednesday that there is a belief around the league that the Heat could be open to trading sweet-shooting swingman Duncan Robinson.

Robinson just signed a new five-year, $90 million contract with Miami this past offseason. He has also been a staple in the Heat lineup over the last few seasons, emerging as one of the league’s top three-point threats and striking fear into the hearts of opponents during Miami’s 2020 Finals run especially.

But Robinson has regressed to 34.8 percent shooting from deep this season. Even worse is that teammate Max Strus, himself shooting 41.4 percent from deep, has taken Robinson’s spot in the starting lineup lately.

With Tyler Herro locked in as Miami’s sixth man and other Heat wings like Caleb Martin and Kyle Guy making cases for more playing time, that leaves Robinson looking a bit expendable. Thus, we can add a potential Robinson trade to the list of Heat rumors as the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches.

Photo: Steve Mitchell-USA Today Sports