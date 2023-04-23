Heat lose another key player for remainder of postseason

The Miami Heat have lost another key player to injury.

Veteran guard Victor Oladipo suffered a knee injury late in Miami’s 121-99 blowout Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Oladipo later underwent tests and did not receive good news. He suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Oladipo was driving to the basket on Saturday when he got fouled by Bucks big man Bobby Portis. Oladipo lost his footing and fell hard to the floor, immediately grabbing at his left knee (video here).

The Heat were planning to rely on Oladipo more after Tyler Herro broke his hand in Game 1. Herro has an outside chance of returning if Miami reaches the NBA Finals.

Oladipo, 30, has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years. He has had trouble staying healthy since tearing his right quad tendon in 2019. For a player who has worked very hard to get back on the floor, another injury has to be devastating.