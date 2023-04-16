Tyler Herro suffers broken hand in Game 1 against Bucks

Tyler Herro suffered an unfortunate injury during Game 1 of his Miami Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Herro injured his right hand after making contact with Grayson Allen while diving for a loose ball late in the second quarter of Game 1.

Tyler Herro was in pain after an apparent hand injury pic.twitter.com/k6OUQMt5JD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2023

Herro immediately knew he had suffered a serious injury. He tried to sprint to the locker room, but he had to come back because the team was unable to make a substitution at the time. Herro even attempted a shot despite his hand injury, though he missed.

Herro was finally able to receive medical attention after the game went to halftime. He was diagnosed with a broken right hand and ruled out for the game.

Two of the top players in the series suffered major injuries in the first half.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was knocked out of Game 1 with a lower back injury, and Herro is likely out for at least the rest of the series with his broken hand.