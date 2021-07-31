Heat viewed as frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry?

Kyle Lowry rates as one of the top free agents available this offseason, and the point guard figures to have no shortage of suitors. One looks to be a team that trailed him as a trade target last season.

Grant Afseth of SI reported that the Miami Heat are viewed as the frontrunner to sign Lowry. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are also expected to be interested.

The Miami Heat currently are viewed as the front-runner to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in free agency, a league source tells @MavericksSI. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans remain serious suitors for Lowry’s services. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) July 31, 2021

The Heat have a $19.4 million team option on Goran Dragic, with a decision due imminently. If that option is declined, it opens up the possibility of Lowry being brought in. The Heat leaned primarily on Kendrick Nunn as their starting point guard last season, and while his scoring ability has value, he’s a restricted free agent and Lowry would be a definite upgrade.

The Heat targeted Lowry in trade talks during the season, but were unable to get a deal over the line. That interest clearly hasn’t faded, and the fit makes a lot of sense for a Heat team aiming to contend now.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0