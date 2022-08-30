Hilarious story about Luka Doncic from World Cup qualifiers goes viral

Luka Doncic is making his case for the most interesting man in the NBA.

A tremendous story about the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic made the rounds online this week. A report from German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung claimed that Doncic, who is currently overseas playing for his native Slovenia, was enjoying himself the night before a FIBA World Cup European qualifiers game against Germany.

“Doncic, the top player of the Slovenians, who were staying in the same hotel as the Germans, also spent the evening before the game quite relaxed,” the report said, according to a Google translation. “He sat away from the hustle and bustle, playing cards, drinking Coke, and smoking a cigarette.”

Now that is the way you unwind the night before a big game. Michael Jordan himself probably could not have done it any better.

Granted, the Slovenians came out the next day against Germany and laid an egg, getting blown out by the final of 90-71. But Doncic himself did just fine, putting up 23 points with six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes of play.

The Slovenian team will have a chance to get back on track at EuroBasket, a separate competition that begins on Thursday (when they will tip off against Lithuania). As for Doncic, his Hemingway-esque exploits here are part of what has been an extremely interesting offseason for him.