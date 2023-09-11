Hornets’ Kai Jones speaks out on troubling Instagram Live video

Kai Jones is addressing the concern over his recent social media video.

The Charlotte Hornets center Jones spoke out in a tweet on Monday about the troubling Instagram Live video that he broadcast of himself last week. Jones said that he was not on drugs or intoxicated in the video.

“I was not on drugs or intoxicated I was enjoying my night in my crib,” Jones said in the tweet. “y’all bugging #GOATLIFE”

The 22-year-old Jones sparked concern with the video as it showed him speaking erratically, slurring his words a bit, and, at times, suddenly bursting out into laughter. You can watch the worrisome video here.

A former University of Texas star, Jones went in the first round (No. 19 overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft. While he has only managed 2.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest over two seasons, the physical tools are there for Jones, and Charlotte had previously exercised his $3 million team option for 2023-24. An Oct. 31 deadline still looms though for the Hornets to decide on their $4.7 million team option on Jones for 2024-25.