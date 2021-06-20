Here is how Kawhi Leonard is helping Clippers while out with knee injury

Kawhi Leonard may not be able to help the Los Angeles Clippers on the court for the remainder of the postseason, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP is doing everything he can to have an impact.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters on Sunday that Leonard has been “very involved” with the team despite being sidelined with a knee injury. Lue said Leonard even helped L.A.’s coaching staff with adjustments during Game 6 against the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Kawhi has been "very involved" despite his absence, Ty Lue said. He said Kawhi even entered the coaches' locker room in Game 6 vs. Utah to discuss adjustments. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 20, 2021

The Clippers have yet to reveal the exact extent of Leonard’s knee injury, though it does not sound good. Kawhi remained home in L.A. to rehab rather than traveling with the Clippers to Phoenix for Game 1 against the Suns on Sunday. That could be an indication that the team is not yet ready to write him off for the rest of the playoffs.

Even without Leonard, the Clippers pulled off an impressive comeback in Game 6 against the Jazz. They will have a tougher time against the Suns, but a lot will depend on how Paul George plays.