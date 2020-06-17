Report: Ime Udoka to interview for Knicks head coach job

The New York Knicks look to be kicking their head coaching search into high gear.

The Knicks are set to interview Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka for their head coaching position, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Udoka is in increasingly high demand as an NBA head coaching candidate. Prior to joining the Sixers, Udoka worked under Gregg Popovich as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, tying him to a well-regarded coaching tree. In fact, Udoka was seen as key to the Spurs recruiting LaMarcus Aldridge to the team, as the two played together in Portland.

While Udoka is getting an interview, it does not sound like he’s the favorite for the Knicks job, with the team possibly opting for a more experienced name. Udoka shouldn’t be worried, however, as one report has him as the frontrunner for a different job.