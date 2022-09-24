Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair.

TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.

TMZ’s report says the woman helped book travel arrangements for when Long attended Celtics games both at home and on the road. The woman also reportedly helped arrange Long’s permanent move to Boston.

The Celtics on Thursday suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 NBA season for violations of the team’s code of conduct. They have named Joe Mazzulla their interim head coach.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes initially defended Udoka without knowing any of the facts in the case. He changed his tune though after learning what happened. Barnes said things were much uglier than he realized.