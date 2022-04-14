Injured Zion Williamson sparks buzz with another explosive dunk video

Despite the rumors that he had become twice the man he used to be, Zion Williamson is looking pretty darn springy again.

The injured New Orleans Pelicans star went viral for an explosive dunk before Wednesday’s play-in tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williamson was in uniform (warmups at least) and threw down a rim-rocking 360 slam jumping off two feet.

Zion casually ripping down a 360 🆙 pic.twitter.com/JnhoU0bdjZ — NBA (@NBA) April 14, 2022

Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN noted though that the former No. 1 overall pick is still out indefinitely. But Hubbarth adds that Williamson is progressing well and is continuing controlled 5-on-5 work.

Williamson still has not played all year due to his foot injury. But he already looked pretty good in workout footage from nearly a month ago, and this week’s 360 dunk provides even more reason to feel encouraged.

The Pelicans beat the Spurs on Wednesday to extend their season and can do so again by defeating the LA Clippers on Friday, which would officially clinch them the 8-seed in the West. While we are probably still unlikely to see Williamson this year, the door remains open for him just ever so slightly.

Photo: Sep 27, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports