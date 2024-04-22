Internet reacts to Damian Lillard’s monster first half in G1 against Pacers

It was no Giannis Antetokounmpo, no problem for Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Bucks star Lillard went full Human Torch during the first half of his team’s series opener against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard detonated for 19 points in the first quarter on three triples. He then added another 16 points on three more triples in the second quarter to finish with a smoldering 35 at the half.

Though no other Bucks player entered halftime with more than eight points scored, Lillard’s carry job was more than enough as Milwaukee took a 69-42 lead into the break (leading by as many as 30 at one point).

LILLARD DEEP 3 AT THE BUZZER 🔥 19-point 1st Q for Dame Dolla 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ge2jffdB5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2024

“He can’t be stopped!”

Dame has 35 PTS in the 1st half! Bucks have a 69-42 lead!! pic.twitter.com/mewx3LAf7X — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 22, 2024

The superhuman first half by Lillard had the Internet losing its collective mind. Here is a sampling of the public’s reaction.

Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/5oh9Or6ROw — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 22, 2024

Dame Lillard looking at this Pacers defense pic.twitter.com/4eYuj0k042 — ّ (@spoonunlocked) April 21, 2024

The Pacers defense trying to stop Damian Lillard 😭 pic.twitter.com/nGJJUjAZoy — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 22, 2024

How Dame doing the Pacers pic.twitter.com/DrrLXhgPRv — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) April 22, 2024

dame to this pacers team pic.twitter.com/QuL9OO9xwx — 🦇 (@kakasznn) April 22, 2024

That was exactly what the Bucks envisioned when they swung the blockbuster trade for Lillard in the summer. While Lillard’s regular season was very up-and-down for a number of reasons, he is a cold-blooded playoff perfomer who always seems to show up when the lights are the brightest.

There is also probably a revenge factor in play here for Lillard against the Pacers. You may recall several months ago when an Indiana star mocked Lillard by doing Lillard’s signature celebration.