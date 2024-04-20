Damian Lillard has sobering response to rumor he’s unhappy with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard reminded fans Friday that there’s more to life than just basketball.

Lillard’s first season with the Bucks has been far from smooth. Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin in January. The team has struggled to resemble a true contender since Doc Rivers took over for Griffin.

Lillard next faces the tall task of carrying the Bucks in the first round without Giannis Antetokounmpo by his side. The 2-time MVP is dealing with a calf injury that will keep him out for the start of the playoffs.

But Lillard’s tumultuous tenure with the Bucks doesn’t mean he’s frustrated. On Thursday, Lillard addressed the rumor that he’s unhappy with his current situation.

“I saw somebody say, ‘Dame’s not happy in Milwaukee.’ I know the truth. I love the situation that I’m in. I also know what I have going on outside of basketball that kinda drains me at times.”

Lillard this season broke off two longstanding relationships in his life. The 33-year-old ended his 11-year run with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also filed for divorce from his college sweetheart Kay’La days after being traded to the Bucks.

Lillard, who shares three children with his ex-wife, called the coinciding changes the “hardest transition” of his life.

The 8-time All-Star has dealt with a few bumps as a member of the Bucks thus far. But basketball may be serving as a safe space for Lillard rather than causing him any additional headaches.