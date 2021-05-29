Isaiah Thomas says Celtics were sketchy in handling his 2017 hip injury

Isaiah Thomas was never the same player after his hip injury in 2017. Now he is calling out his team at the time for the way they handled the issue.

The ex-All-Star appeared this week on Showtime’s “All The Smoke.” In the episode, Thomas indicated the Boston Celtics were sketchy with the injury.

“The only thing that I would have against Boston … the only thing that I think they handled wrong was not explaning to me what the extent of my injury could be if I do play,” said Thomas. “That was the biggest thing for me I disliked. Nobody gave me no insights, ‘OK if you do play, this can happen.’ At the end of the day, it was a bone bruise. That’s what they said. So if you gonna tell me it’s a bone bruise, I’m gonna play ten times out of ten.”

Thomas indeed fought through the injury for Boston in the 2017 playoffs. But it turned out to be a much more serious issue than a bone bruise — a femoral-acetabular impingement with a bruised hip and torn labrum.

The injury, which required surgery and a lengthy rehab, ended up being the turning point for Thomas’ career. He went from an All-NBA player to not being able to land anything more than a minimum contract ever again.

Others have an issue with how the Celtics treated Thomas otherwise. But his point of contention is clearly Boston’s failure to properly disclose the risks of his injury to him.