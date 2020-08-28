Isiah Thomas has stolen All-Star MVP trophy returned

An unlikely series of events has ended with Isiah Thomas getting back a valuable piece of hardware.

Heritage Auctions announced on Aug. 10 that it would auction off Thomas’ 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy to the highest bidder. Thomas caught wind of this and quickly asserted that the trophy was still his, and had been stolen from his high school.

This trophy was stolen from St. Joseph High School the night Mr. Pingatore my coach died it belongs to me. You stole my trophy please return it! Let it be known @HeritageAuction @nba @nbatv @NBAonTNT https://t.co/G1SO0drszo — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) August 11, 2020

Heritage immediately delisted the item, and on Friday, Thomas announced that the trophy was back in his possession.

According to TMZ Sports, Heritage worked with the Westchester Police Department to conduct an investigation. The police allowed Thomas to reclaim the trophy after investigating.

“I am very happy that my 1984 NBA All-Star Game MVP Trophy has been returned to me, and I want to thank Heritage Auctions, the Westchester Police Department and St. Joseph High School for all of their hard work and professionalism throughout this process,” Thomas told TMZ Sports. “This trophy is a special piece of memorabilia for me and my family, and it remains something that I am very proud of being awarded during my playing career.”

Athletes do not like it when their things get stolen. This is certainly a one-of-a-kind item. It’s cool that Thomas was able to get it back that quickly, and kudos to the auction house as well.