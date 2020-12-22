 Skip to main content
Ja Morant smacks down trash talk from college basketball players

December 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant

Ja Morant put the smack down on a couple of college players after they talked some trash to him on Monday night.

Morant’s alma mater, the Murray State Racers, faced Austin Peay on Monday. The Governors won the game 74-70, which apparently led some current Austin Peay players to think they had bragging rights on Morant.

A few players talked trash to Morant via Twitter. Forward Mike Peake tried to rub in the win. So Morant responded by pointing out that Peake only had two points in the game and didn’t really have a right to talk his trash.

Another player, Alec Woodard, also tweeted Morant. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year defended himself for responding to them, saying they took the first shot at him and he was only replying.

Morant is Murray State’s most famous basketball player. He also went 4-0 against Austin Peay. Those reasons explain why the Austin Peay players went after him, and why they don’t have much of an argument.

