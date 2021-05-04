Ja Morant calls referee a clown on Twitter after ejection

Ja Morant called out the referees on Twitter after being ejected from his Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Grizzlies had issues with the referees and saw both Morant and Taylor Jenkins ejected in an 18-second span.

Jenkins, the head coach, was upset about a lack of a foul call. He was hit with two techs and ejected. 18 seconds later, Dillon Brooks got called for a tech. Morant complained about the call and got two techs himself, resulting in an ejection.

Ja Morant was given a tech and ejected from the game vs. the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/t5eY4Zp3Kj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 4, 2021

Yes, that was five techs in 18 seconds for the Grizzlies.

Morant was upset after the game and seemed to suggest one of the referees sent threats. He also sent a clown emoji.

send threats then want to give techs lol https://t.co/ZMWUmqPgXY — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 4, 2021

The refs explained after the game why Morant and Jenkins were ejected:

Pool report from the NBA on the Grizzlies' ejections. Crew chief Tony Brothers said Taylor Jenkins was ejected for yelling an obscenity after the first technical foul. Ja Morant was ejected after he "continued to complain and walked towards" Brothers after his first tech. pic.twitter.com/UVGqAahmii — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) May 4, 2021

The Grizzlies have a lot to be frustrated about beyond the technical fouls and ejections.

They have now lost four of five and are .500 at 32-32. They have slid down to the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference as well.