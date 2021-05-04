 Skip to main content
Ja Morant calls referee a clown on Twitter after ejection

May 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ja Morant

Ja Morant called out the referees on Twitter after being ejected from his Memphis Grizzlies’ 118-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Grizzlies had issues with the referees and saw both Morant and Taylor Jenkins ejected in an 18-second span.

Jenkins, the head coach, was upset about a lack of a foul call. He was hit with two techs and ejected. 18 seconds later, Dillon Brooks got called for a tech. Morant complained about the call and got two techs himself, resulting in an ejection.

Yes, that was five techs in 18 seconds for the Grizzlies.

Morant was upset after the game and seemed to suggest one of the referees sent threats. He also sent a clown emoji.

The refs explained after the game why Morant and Jenkins were ejected:

The Grizzlies have a lot to be frustrated about beyond the technical fouls and ejections.

They have now lost four of five and are .500 at 32-32. They have slid down to the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference as well.

