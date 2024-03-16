Ja Morant responds after getting dissed by The Rock

Ja Morant is responding this week to the shade that was thrown his way by the “Tooth Fairy” guy.

Wrestling legend The Rock appeared on the latest episode Friday of “WWE Smackdown,” which took place in Memphis, Tenn. During one segment, he performed an original song taking shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. One particular bar aimed at Rollins also unexpectedly brought in the Grizzlies guard Morant.

“You’re simply an embarrassment, son,” The Rock sang. “Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun.”

The Rock was obviously trying to get a rise out of the Memphis crowd. He also ended his surprise diss of Morant by saying, “I love you Ja!”

But that did not stop Morant from responding to the diss on X. Morant posted the famous meme of 50 Cent saying, “What he say ‘F–k me’ for?!”

The Rock was obviously referencing Morant’s off-court troubles, specifically his multiple suspensions for waving guns on social media. Morant tried to put all that behind him this year but was only able to play in nine games before his season ended in early January due to a shoulder injury.

That might have been a low-hanging-fruit diss from The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson. But it was all in good fun, especially since The Rock is surprisingly well-connected in the NBA community.